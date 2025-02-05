With just over six months to go until Victorious Festival kicks off more acts have been added to the line-up - including popular comedian Chris McCausland.

Returning for yet another year, the family festival is pulling out all the stops to guarantee a weekend of star-studded acts - and more artists have been confirmed to perform.

Taking place between Friday, August 22 and Sunday, August 24, the festival confirmed the likes of Queen of the Stone Age, Kings of Leon, Vampire Weekend, Madness and The Last Dinner Party would perform in an announcement last year.

The comedy tent at Victorious Festival is gearing up to host Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax and comedian, actor and Strictly winner, Chris McCausland has been added to the lineup. | PR

Elsewhere on the music line-up, the organisers have today (February 5) confirmed that Fabio & Grooverider, The Cuban Brothers, and Utah Saints will bring the party to the Seaside Stage.

The comedy tent is gearing up to host Joel Dommett and Ruby Wax and comedian, actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner, Chris McCausland has been added to the lineup and will headline in the comedy tent on the Saturday. It comes after the blind comedian won the hearts of the nation in the BBC show with his effort and determination.

Also joining the lineup will be legendary reggae icon Dawn Penn, BBC 6 Music’s Culture Clash host Don Letts, Aziya, Kid Kapichi, Betty Boo, Grade 2, Captain Flatcap, Andy Cooper, Crucial Todd & DJ Flash.

Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, previously said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board.

“We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone.

“Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The lineup will also welcome The Charlatans, Rizzle Kicks, Craig David, Melanie C (DJ set), Mike Skinner (DJ set), Daniel Bedingfield, Reverend and The Makers, The Zutons and Shed Seven.