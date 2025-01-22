Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering £24.3 million has been generated for the Portsmouth economy thanks to Victorious Festival 2024, new figures have revealed.

The economic and social impact of last year’s three-day event has been examined as organisers mark which they describe as a ‘milestone year’ for the event, earning national recognition, making significant charitable contributions, and driving economic prosperity in Portsmouth.

This year the festival has announced it has donated more than £135,000 to 20 different local and international charities and good causes across a whole range of sectors.

On top of that the festival generated an impressive £24.3 million in direct economic impact, in areas such as accommodation and money being spent in local businesses, bringing in up to 80,000 festival goers a day. This has meant the total it has brought into the local economy since its move to the seafront in 2014 is a staggering £132.1 million.

Victorious Festival 2024 is a one-of-a-kind music festival in the city.

Victorious said this legacy goes beyond the festival weekend, bolstering local businesses, tourism, and the wider community whilst raising the profile of Portsmouth as a destination throughout the year. Approximately 50 per cent of visitors saying their perception of Portsmouth has become more positive since attending the festival.

Director James Ralls said: “Victorious is about more than just the weekend, our team is deeply connected to the city and works hard to create not only the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival but to make a difference all year round with the Victorious in the Community initiatives.’’

The event has also had a positive impact on other events in the city. Notably, Victorious played a vital role in supporting Portsmouth Pride, serving as a main sponsor and empowering the team to secure the prestigious UK Pride 2025 bid.

The festival said it also collaborated with Portsmouth Creates, helping bring last year’s We Shine Portsmouth event with a donation of a significant amount of funding as well as working in a volunteer role.

Gemma Nichols, CEO of Portsmouth Creates, praised the collaboration: “The support from the Victorious Team is invaluable and their passion for Portsmouth is contagious. Their team brings both enthusiasm and expertise, and together we’re able to create an even more welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy. This partnership strengthens Portsmouth’s reputation as a hub of artistic expression and community connection.”

Softplay get up close and personal with the crowd during their set in 2024

Victorious has said it has new and continued partnerships with charities such as Tonic Music for Mental Health, Portsmouth Downs Syndrome Association, This New Ground, The Literacy Hubs and local sports clubs.

It said Victorious has also continued to provide platforms for local artists and businesses to shine with growing initiatives such as Road to Victorious, a competition exclusive to bands in the PO postcode which offers festival slots across the summer including performing at Victorious. It also had its Neighbourhood Eats for Portsmouth independent businesses who were able to have a presence at the event at subsidised pitch fees.

2024 Road to Victorious winner Harvey Jay Dodgson said: “Name a better opportunity! Victorious gave me the chance to perform at five major UK festivals, inspiring me to turn this into a career. Their support has been incredible.”

This year, the festival’s achievements have earned widespread recognition across the events industry, including winning the prestigious Major Festival of the Year award at the Live Awards and being shortlisted in other major industry awards.

This year’s Victorious Festival is set to take place on August 22, 23 and 24 with a line-up including Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, Nelly Furtado, Michael Kiwanuka and The Last Dinner Party.

For details and tickets visit www.victoriousfestival.co.uk