The fabulous line up for the 2025 Victorious Festival has been revealed - and it is an absolute corker!

Kings of Leon will be joined by Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend at the top of the bill for the three-day extravaganza on Southsea Common on August 22, 23 and 24.

This is just some of the people who are playing day-by-day:

Queens Of The Stone Age. Picture: Andres Neumann | Andres Neumann

Friday, August 22 2025: Headliners - Queens of the Stone Age. Also performing are: Michael Kiwanuka; Madness; Wunderlust; The Mary Wallopers; Everything Everything; Ash, Daniel Beddingfield and Dodgy. The Charlatans will be the afternoon special guest and Joel Dommett will be the comedy guest in the big tent.

Vampire Weekend. Photo: Michael Schmelling | Michael Schmelling

Saturday, August 23 2025: Headliners - Vampire Weekend. Also performing are: Nelly Furtado; The Last Dinner Party; Travis; Shed Seven; Scouting for Girls and Public Service Broadcasting. Mike Skinner DJ will host an electric set, and Toploader an acoustic set with Rizzle Kicks the afternoon guest. Chris McCausland will be the comedy headliner in the big tent.

Kings of Leon | Kings of Leon

Sunday, August 24 2025: Headliners - Kings of Leon. Also performing are: Bloc Party; Gabrielle; Reytons; The Zutons; Melanie C DJ; Starsailor and The Waves. Craig David will be the special afternoon guest and Ruby Wax will be the comedy guest in the big tent.

Speaking about the announcement Andy Marsh, Lead Booker at Victorious, said: “We’ve booked our biggest year to date for Victorious 2025 with iconic headliners and emerging talent, across the board.

Victorious Festival line-up 2025 | Victorious

“We always want to provide the best value to our fans and work hard to create a weekend that truly has something for everyone. Victorious 2025 promises unforgettable performances, memories and once-in-a-lifetime experiences! We can’t wait to see everyone on Southsea seafront again!”

Early bird tickets for Victorious Festival are on sale now with weekend tickets from just £180 and day tickets from just £70 (fees apply).

More details at: victoriousfestival.co.uk