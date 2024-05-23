Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sailor who was born visually impaired will be taking to the sky to complete the daring Spinnaker Tower abseil for a charity that has changed her life.

Kate Healey will take on the iconic 170-metre Portsmouth landmark on July 13 to raise vital funds for Southampton Sight, a local charity that offers a central hub for those with sight loss, fostering independence, life skills, and social inclusion. The 34-year-old was born born prematurely, and due to being given too much oxygen while in an incubator, she lost her sight - but that has not stopped her from living a full and independent life.

Kate has a passion for sailing and working in the community and she has decided to give back to a charity that has helped her over the years. Kate said: "I am taking on this challenge as my way of giving back. After first moving to Hampshire, I worked with Southampton Sight, providing valuable training to members on the use of assistive technology. In this role, I witnessed firsthand the profound impact this technology had, enabling individuals to independently contact friends and family for the first time in years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On a personal level, the charity gave me opportunities which changed my life and helped me discover my love of sailing. They introduced me to Blind Sailing UK, which eventually led me to my position as Southampton Branch Chair for the Jubilee Sailing Trust. All three charities helped me to realise a life with no limits.”

Kate Healey from Winchester will take on the iconic 170-metre Portsmouth landmark on July 13 to raise vital funds for Southampton Sight, a local charity that offers a central hub for those with sight loss, fostering independence, life skills, and social inclusion.

Following this role, Kate collaborated with colleagues and volunteers to deliver sight loss awareness training to organisations and school-aged children. She has also continued her work with Blind Sailing UK and hopes to inspire other visually impaired individuals.

Kate continued: “Last September, I had an accident while sailing that left me with several injuries, including a broken neck - But I am fortunate and lucky to have been supported through rehab, and I am continuing to live life to the full. With the support of charities such as Southampton Sight and Blind Sailing UK, I am more than ready to take on the Spinnaker Tower.”

Abseiling Spinnaker Tower is a common challenge completed by people aiming to raise as much money for their chosen charity and Kate has already raised £400 out of her £500 goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad