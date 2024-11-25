'Vulnerable' and 'confused' man from Portsmouth found

A ‘vulnerable’ man who went missing has now been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police issued an appeal for a man who was last seen at around 6am this morning (Monday, November 25), in the Malta Road area of Portsmouth who they said may be vulnerable and appear confused.

But now they have confirmed he has been located and have thanked the public for their help.