'Vulnerable' and 'confused' man from Portsmouth found

A ‘vulnerable’ man who went missing has now been found.

Police issued an appeal for a man who was last seen at around 6am this morning (Monday, November 25), in the Malta Road area of Portsmouth who they said may be vulnerable and appear confused.

But now they have confirmed he has been located and have thanked the public for their help.

