'Vulnerable' and 'confused' man from Portsmouth found
A ‘vulnerable’ man who went missing has now been found.
Police issued an appeal for a man who was last seen at around 6am this morning (Monday, November 25), in the Malta Road area of Portsmouth who they said may be vulnerable and appear confused.
