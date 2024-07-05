WATCH: Alan Mak retains his Conservative seat in Havant by skin of his teeth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alan Mak kept his distance from the Havant vote - only arriving when it was time to find out the results which triggered a full recount due to how close it was between himself and his Labour opposition, Stefanie Harvey.
Following the tense recount, it was confirmed that Mak managed to retain his seat - but only just. With less than 100 votes in it, Mak won by the skin of his teeth. Stefanie Harvey managed to secure 12,894 votes while Mak got 12,986 votes. This outcome is a close shave for the Conservative candidate and it demonstrates a notable decrease since his 2019 win.
In his speech he said: “It is a great honour to be elected to Parliament for the fourth time. I want to thank the residents of the Havant constituency for their continued support.
“I will continue to work hard for the Havant constituency, getting things done, campaigning on the things that matter and being an effective voice.”
The Reform party came third with 9,959 votes, the Liberal Democrats secured 3,275, the Green Party received 2,861 votes and the Workers Party of Britain received 211 votes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.