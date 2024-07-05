WATCH: Alan Mak retains his Conservative seat in Havant by skin of his teeth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a painfully close vote, Alan Mak has kept his Conserative seat for the Havant constituency.

Alan Mak kept his distance from the Havant vote - only arriving when it was time to find out the results which triggered a full recount due to how close it was between himself and his Labour opposition, Stefanie Harvey.

Following the tense recount, it was confirmed that Mak managed to retain his seat - but only just. With less than 100 votes in it, Mak won by the skin of his teeth. Stefanie Harvey managed to secure 12,894 votes while Mak got 12,986 votes. This outcome is a close shave for the Conservative candidate and it demonstrates a notable decrease since his 2019 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his speech he said: “It is a great honour to be elected to Parliament for the fourth time. I want to thank the residents of the Havant constituency for their continued support.

“I will continue to work hard for the Havant constituency, getting things done, campaigning on the things that matter and being an effective voice.”