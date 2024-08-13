Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The great waterfront city is going to welcome thousands of people for its annual music festival next week.

The countdown is officially on as we quickly approach Victorious Festival 2024 which will be taking place on August 23, 24 and 25. The musical extravaganza has got bigger and better over the years - and this year is no different.

With a mix of music, food, crafts and family entertainment, this annual event attracts people from up and down the country. The lineup consists of some incredible names including the likes of Fatboy Slim, Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has also been confirmed that the Seaside Stage will be returning this year after a brif break due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme which has been making crucial improvements to the seafront defences. The stage has been popular in previous years and this year, it will welcome performances from Dub FX, Woody Cook, Mr. C, Elephant Kind, The Beatles Dub Club and Professor Green.

The preparations started at the beginning of this month and over the past two weeks residents have been able to witness the extensive work that goes into creating the famous family festival. Two of the main stages, the Common Stage and the Castle Stage, have both gone up and there is building materials all over the festival area as the work continues. The festival spans across Southsea Common and Castle Field and it has a range of areas including the food neighbourhood, the kids area, the comedy tent area and a range of stalls.

The early bird tickets went on sale last year and are no longer available but if you want to attend the festival you can still get your tickets. There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets.