Victorious Festival 2024: Seaside Stage returns after 'brief hiatus' due to Southsea Coastal Scheme

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An iconic stage will be returning to Victorious Festival following a ‘brief hiatus’ due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme.

Located on the edge of the waterfront, the Seaside Stage is a popular area within the festival - and it will be returning this year. The stage failed to appear at the event last year because of the Southsea Coastal Scheme which has ransformed the seafront. The scheme is investing millions of pounds into improving the seafront for future generations and protecting the community helping to reduce the risk of flooding.

The team have been given the go-ahead to bring back the stage and it has gone down a treat. The stage will welcome performances from Dub FX, Woody Cook, Mr. C, Elephant Kind, The Beatles Dub Club and Professor Green.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Seaside Stage will be returning this year following a brief hiatus due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme. Picture Credit: James White - VictoriousThe Seaside Stage will be returning this year following a brief hiatus due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme. Picture Credit: James White - Victorious
The Seaside Stage will be returning this year following a brief hiatus due to the Southsea Coastal Scheme. Picture Credit: James White - Victorious | James White - Victorious

The music event is spread across three days, August 23, 24 and 25, and there is a fantastic lineup of world class musicians performing across a range of stages including Castle Stage and Common Stage. Some of the acts will includes include performances from the likes of  Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jess Glyne, Becky Hill, Wet Leg, Louis Tomlinson, Razorlight, The Kooks, Tom Walker and much more.

Victorious Festival will extend the festival’s comedy offering with a trio of award-winning comedians: Russell Howard, Frankie Boyle and Al Murray as well as a range of well known comedians taking to the stage in the comedy tent.

Described as a ‘mini festival in itself’, Victorious’ Kids Arena will be packed with children’s entertainment throughout the weekend including  TV presenter Katy Ashworth who will take to the stage on Friday for the ultimate disco party. There will be dance classes from Jiggy Wrigglers and the Marie Clarke School of Dance as well as a mesmerising magic show from Ross Presto. There will also be a range of food to tuck in as the festival showcases local and independent businesses across Hampshire that are known for serving up tasty treats. The main food strip will be in ‘Street Food Way’ - but there is a brilliant list of places you can get a snack or two.

For more information and updates about the festival, click here.

Related topics:Victorious Festival 2024Victorious FestivalSouthsea Coastal SchemeHampshirePortsmouthSouthseaLouis TomlinsonTom WalkercomedyCommunityFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice