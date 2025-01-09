As a result, Portsmouth City Council launched a multi-million pound project to restore the pool to its former glory.

Once complete, the pool, which has been funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, will welcome a range of new facilities. These will include new changing rooms, new benches and tables, artwork, a fountain and, most importantly, a fully functioning outdoor swimming pool.

Work started in the summer of 2024 and the council has been working alongside consultancy company Mace, and contractors, Beard, to ensure progress is being made.

The fully renovated lido is expected to official open this summer in time for its 90th anniversary.

People have been able to keep up to date with the progress at the outdoor pool through key updates shared by the council.

So far, steel reinforcing for the balance tank from the deepest part of the pool has been installed. The first sections of the pool wall have also been formed and the shuttering has been removed.

A balance tank, which has been installed at the pool, is a crucial part of the system as it is a reservoir that helps maintain a consistent water level.

In addition to this, steel reinforcing is now in place along the restored 'lagoons' in the north side of the pool. All of the concrete is finished and the contractors have started preparing the ground for beach huts.

Now the initial phase of the project has been completed, the contractors will move onto the building phase. This work will include new pipework which will be installed in deep trenches, the pool and the surrounding area will be restored, and new modular changing units will be installed.

Hilsea Lido: Balance Tank - November 2024 A balance tank in a pool system is a reservoir that helps maintain a consistent water level. Water that overflows from the pool goes into the balance tank, and then back into the pool when required. Above you can now see the outlines of the lido's balance tank, which is situated between the two lagoons.

Hilsea Lido: Lagoons - November 2024 The steel reinforcing is now in place along the restored 'lagoons' in the north side of the pool, ready for the concrete pour in the next couple of weeks. This lagoon will have a step at the top, but the one on of the other side will have no steps ensuring that the restored lido is accessible to all.

Hilsea Lido: Footrests and Ladder - November 2024 The first sections of the pool wall have now been formed and the shuttering removed. In this section, you can see a recess where on the ladders for exiting the pool will go, along with a horizontal notch which will act as a footrest in the deepest area of the pool.