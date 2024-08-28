WATCH: Incredible moment baby giraffe at Marwell Zoo takes first steps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the emotional moment a baby giraffe takes its first steps after being born at Marwell Zoo.

The Hampshire zoo announced that it had welcomed a baby giraffe last week. Ruby, one of the female giraffes, went into labour on Wednesday (August 21) and gave birth to a miraculous new arrival, an adorable male Rothschild’s giraffe calf.

Mother Ruby, Father Mburu and their calf are all Rothschild’s giraffes and the species is listed as Near Threatened on the Internation Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gorgeous bundle of joy, who already stands at over 5ft tall, is the first newborn addition to Marwell Zoo’s giraffe herd since 2012, which is also the year Ruby was born. The birth is even more spectacular given that Ruby was on birth control making her new calf a little miracle baby.

Elyse Summerfield-Smith, Zoo Veterinarian, said: “Ruby had a normal labour, and the calf arrived after just under 4 hours of labour.

“Ruby is a first-time mum, and just like all first-time mums she was a little nervous at first. However, with peace and quiet and plenty of help and support from the Hoofstock and Veterinary Teams she has settled into her role.

“He's an inquisitive chap and likes exploring all his surroundings. Like all small children, he absolutely hates his mum cleaning behind his ears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Newnham, senior animal keeper, hoofstock, said: “Like all new babies, the giraffe calf has given the Hoofstock and Veterinary Teams more than a few sleepless nights but we're delighted that Ruby and her calf are doing really well.

“Each day he's becoming more inquisitive, more confident and is providing a lot of joy for the keepers.