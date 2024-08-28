Marwell Zoo has announced the birth of a beautiful giraffe calf. | Marwell Zoo - (left) Nicole Ricketts (right) Char

Marwell Zoo has announced the arrival of an adorable giraffe calf who was born last week.

Mother Ruby, Father Mburu and their calf are all Rothschild’s giraffes and the species is listed as Near Threatened on the Internation Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gorgeous bundle of joy, who already stands at over 5ft tall, is the first newborn addition to Marwell Zoo’s giraffe herd since 2012, which is also the year Ruby was born. The birth is even more spectacular given that Ruby was on birth control making her new calf a little miracle baby.

Elyse Summerfield-Smith, Zoo Veterinarian, said: “Ruby had a normal labour, and the calf arrived after just under 4 hours of labour.

Marwell Zoo has announced the birth of a beautiful giraffe calf. | Marwell Zoo - (left) Nicole Ricketts (right) Char

“Ruby is a first-time mum, and just like all first-time mums she was a little nervous at first. However, with peace and quiet and plenty of help and support from the Hoofstock and Veterinary Teams she has settled into her role.

“Christa (the zoo’s other female giraffe) was a great support to Ruby during labour and has been enjoying her role as "Auntie Christa" ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ruby’s calf found it a little bit tricky working out where the milk came from in the beginning, but after some care from the veterinary and Hoofstock teams, he seems to have cracked it now.

“He's an inquisitive chap and likes exploring all his surroundings. Like all small children, he absolutely hates his mum cleaning behind his ears.”

Shortly after he was born, the calf picked up an infection that needed treating with antibiotics whilst Ruby was suffering discomfort when feeding. As a first-time mother Ruby was unsure about the new arrival and they both struggled getting used to feeding. The hoofstock and veterinary teams have both been working round the clock to encourage the pair to bond whilst making sure the youngster didn’t become dehydrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The calf isn’t out of the woods yet as the risk of another infection is high and babies are always more vulnerable in the early days, but things are looking much more positive. Zoe Newnham, senior animal keeper, hoofstock, said: “Like all new babies, the giraffe calf has given the Hoofstock and Veterinary Teams more than a few sleepless nights but we're delighted that Ruby and her calf are doing really well.

“Each day he's becoming more inquisitive, more confident and is providing a lot of joy for the keepers.

“It's lovely to see Ruby bonding with him as she learns how to be a mum. The calf is growing into his neck and legs, finding his feet and growing well. It's a very exciting time for the team."

The giraffe house is due to reopen on August 29, but visitors will need to remaina nd quiet around the new born and its mother. The team will be operating a one-way system and only allowing guests through in small groups to allow the calf to get used to being around people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team is also asking that guests keep moving through the house to make it fair for everyone and keep things as normal as possible for the giraffe herd.