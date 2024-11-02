Crowds eagerly awaited the much anticipated opening of the new Pompey FC pop-up store.

The new football shop will be open until the end of January and customers can expect a range of brilliant merchandise including replica kits, training wear and exclusive gifts perfect for Christmas.

Opening its doors at 12noon, the store saw people queueing in a bid to get a glimpse inside the football shop.

“We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December. ”