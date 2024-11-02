WATCH: Queues as Gunwharf Quays welcomes Pompey FC pop-up store

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 13:52 BST
Crowds eagerly awaited the much anticipated opening of the new Pompey FC pop-up store.

The pop-up store opened its doors on November 1 and Gunwharf Quays shoppers turned out for the grand opening.

The new football shop will be open until the end of January and customers can expect a range of brilliant merchandise including replica kits, training wear and exclusive gifts perfect for Christmas.

Opening its doors at 12noon, the store saw people queueing in a bid to get a glimpse inside the football shop.

In a previous statement, Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: “We are delighted to welcome the official Portsmouth Football Club store to Gunwharf Quays this festive season.

We are always looking for new ways to bring unique experiences to our guests, and this pop-up store will bring something special to our retail line-up this November and December. ”

For more information about the new Pompey FC store, click here.

