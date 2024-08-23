WATCH: Victorious Festival 2024 offers incredible range of food vendors
Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea - and people cannot wait. The star- studded lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.
There is a whole host of fantastic food vendors that have popped up at the event including mac and cheese, burgers, pancakes, slushies and much more.
There is an entire area dedicated to food and drink vendors and there are a range of eateries dotted around the site so guests won’t be short of options.
