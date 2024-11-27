Storm Conall: 16 flood alerts in place for Hampshire after heavy rain batters the county
Emsworth and the River Hamble are among the places with the flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency which means that flooding in those areas is expected. On top of that 26 flood alerts have also been issued which means flooding is possible across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.
Emsworth has recorded a water level in the West Brook as “high and rising rapidly”, with heavy rain expected to reach nearly 40mm today (Wednesday). Residents in the Bridge Road, Victoria Road and St James Road area are being urged to put flood protections in place until Thursday morning and teams are travelling to the site to clear debris from the area.
The areas with the flood warnings impacting on Hampshire are:
- Carisbrooke and Hunny Hill on the Lukely Brook
- Chandlers Ford to Swaythling
- Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
- Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
- Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
- Lower Stour at Beaulieu Garden Park Home Site
- Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park
- Lower Stour at Jumpers Common and A35 Iford Bridge area, Christchurch
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour at Stour Park Homes
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Rushington and Eling on the Bartley Water
- Waltham Chase, Durley Mill and Botley on the River Hamble
- West Brook at Emsworth
The flood alerts affecting the county are:
- Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
- Bartley Water
- Eastern Yar
- Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
- Gurnard Luck
- Lower Avon and tributaries
- Lower River Loddon
- Lower Stour and tributaries
- Lymington River
- Mid Bristol Avon area
- Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries
- Monks Brook
- River Blackwater
- River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
- River Dun
- River Enborne and Foudry Brook
- River Hamble
- River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
- River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
- River Medina
- River Wylye and tributaries
- Romsey Tadburn Lake
- St Johns, Ryde
- Upper River Wey
- Western Rother
- Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes
A yellow weather warning remains in place until midday today (Wednesday).
