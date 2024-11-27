Heavy rain last night has resulted in 16 flood warnings being in place across Hampshire this morning (Wednesday, November 27) in the wake of Storm Conall.

Emsworth and the River Hamble are among the places with the flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency which means that flooding in those areas is expected. On top of that 26 flood alerts have also been issued which means flooding is possible across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Emsworth has recorded a water level in the West Brook as “high and rising rapidly”, with heavy rain expected to reach nearly 40mm today (Wednesday). Residents in the Bridge Road, Victoria Road and St James Road area are being urged to put flood protections in place until Thursday morning and teams are travelling to the site to clear debris from the area.

The area covered by the flood warning in Emsworth | Environment Agency

The areas with the flood warnings impacting on Hampshire are:

Carisbrooke and Hunny Hill on the Lukely Brook

Chandlers Ford to Swaythling

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood

Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch

Lower Stour at Beaulieu Garden Park Home Site

Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park

Lower Stour at Jumpers Common and A35 Iford Bridge area, Christchurch

Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites

Lower Stour at Stour Park Homes

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury

Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood

Rushington and Eling on the Bartley Water

Waltham Chase, Durley Mill and Botley on the River Hamble

West Brook at Emsworth

The flood alerts affecting the county are:

Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes

Bartley Water

Eastern Yar

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Gurnard Luck

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower River Loddon

Lower Stour and tributaries

Lymington River

Mid Bristol Avon area

Middle Hampshire Avon and tributaries

Monks Brook

River Blackwater

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

River Dun

River Enborne and Foudry Brook

River Hamble

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

River Medina

River Wylye and tributaries

Romsey Tadburn Lake

St Johns, Ryde

Upper River Wey

Western Rother

Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes

A yellow weather warning remains in place until midday today (Wednesday).