Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yellow ‘cold health alert’ has been issued as temperatures are expected to plummet in the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issued by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office, the alert for the whole of the South East comes into effect from 9am on New Year’s Day until 9am on January 4.

It comes as temperatures in Portsmouth area area expected to plummet to below freezing later this week, dropping to one degree on Wednesday (January 1) and then minus one for the following two days on the coast. Further inland in Hampshire temperatures could reach as low as minus five degrees, according to the Met Office forecast.