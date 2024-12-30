Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning has been updated after the Met Office warned that high winds of up to 75mph could batter the South Coast on New Year’s Day.

The warning was originally in place from 9am on Wednesday, January 1 until 6am on Thursday, January 2 but high winds are now expected between 7am and midnight on January 1, affecting large areas of the country including Hampshire.

Warnings are in place that the strong winds could result in travel disruption and damage caused by debris.

The updated warning said: “An area of low pressure is expected to track across England and Wales, with strong southwesterly winds on its southern flank. The strongest winds are expected across coastal regions in the west and south of the warning area, where gusts of 65-75 mph are possible.

“Inland gusts will typically be in the 40-50 mph range, but a brief spell of 60 mph gusts is possible in association with the passage of an active, squally cold front during the afternoon.”

It added: “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. “

For more details visit the Met Office website.