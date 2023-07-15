Adverse conditions have brought several events to a standstill. Today’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was cancelled for the first time in 30 years due to the risk of temporary structures being damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hovercraft travel services between Southsea and Ryde, Isle of Wight, have also been disrupted throughout the day, with most trips being cut.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is a previous storm earlier this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

NOW READ: Goodwood Festival of Speed cancelled

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, with gusts in some places peaking at 55mph. The forecaster said: “A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.

"A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and perhaps up to 55 mph during the daytime in association with showers.’ The Met Office added that the strongest gusts are likely to occur over hills and along coasts.

SEE ALSO: Saturday Southsea food festival cancelled

Minor damage to structures and traffic disruption are also likely, the forecaster said, due to the severity of the wind. According to its website, wind speeds are expected to reach 42mph between 1pm and 2pm.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 19C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wind speeds are predicted to stay in the low 40s, peaking at 43mph at 7pm. This will fall into the low 30s throughout the night.