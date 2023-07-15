News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth weather: When will the heavy wind end? Events cancelled due to adverse conditions

Gusty gales are expected to batter Portsmouth for much of the day.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

Adverse conditions have brought several events to a standstill. Today’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was cancelled for the first time in 30 years due to the risk of temporary structures being damaged.

"Unreasonably” strong winds have lead to today’s Southsea Food Festival biting the dust, with Portsmouth City Council monitoring the situation for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s family fun day at Victoria Park has also been cancelled.

Hovercraft travel services between Southsea and Ryde, Isle of Wight, have also been disrupted throughout the day, with most trips being cut.

A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is a previous storm earlier this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is a previous storm earlier this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A weather warning for wind has been issued for Portsmouth and much of the south of England today. Pictured is a previous storm earlier this year. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, with gusts in some places peaking at 55mph. The forecaster said: “A deep area of low pressure will affect parts of the UK on Saturday with some very strong gusts of wind likely to its south.

"A blustery and showery day (with some thunder) will see winds gust widely to 40 mph, and perhaps up to 55 mph during the daytime in association with showers.’ The Met Office added that the strongest gusts are likely to occur over hills and along coasts.

Minor damage to structures and traffic disruption are also likely, the forecaster said, due to the severity of the wind. According to its website, wind speeds are expected to reach 42mph between 1pm and 2pm.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at 19C.

Wind speeds are predicted to stay in the low 40s, peaking at 43mph at 7pm. This will fall into the low 30s throughout the night.

Blustery conditions are expected to properly die down by 7pm tomorrow, when wind speeds will be roughly 27mph.

