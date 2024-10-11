Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stunning bright lights were seen over the Portsmouth area and Hampshire with people rushing to capture them on video.

Aurora Borealis was on display across the UK last night (October 10). The Met Office originally flagged that the Northern Lights could be visible with a “severe” geometric storm due to reach Earth overnight.

Swirling displays of green, pink and scarlet lights were spotted by many residents. Daniel Wardle managed to see them over St Hubert's Church at Idsworth near Horndean. Dazzling blue and green lights streamed over the religious site.

South coast droner also managed to get the Northern Lights on film. His footage shows the changing skies at Racton Monument. Locally known as Racton Ruin, the grade II listed building is often frequented by people to see views over Chichcester Harbour.

Both clips can be shown in the video at the top of this article.