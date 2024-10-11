Watch: Glorious Northern Lights shine over Horndean and Chichester with Aurora Borealis brightening sky
Aurora Borealis was on display across the UK last night (October 10). The Met Office originally flagged that the Northern Lights could be visible with a “severe” geometric storm due to reach Earth overnight.
Swirling displays of green, pink and scarlet lights were spotted by many residents. Daniel Wardle managed to see them over St Hubert's Church at Idsworth near Horndean. Dazzling blue and green lights streamed over the religious site.
South coast droner also managed to get the Northern Lights on film. His footage shows the changing skies at Racton Monument. Locally known as Racton Ruin, the grade II listed building is often frequented by people to see views over Chichcester Harbour.
Both clips can be shown in the video at the top of this article.
