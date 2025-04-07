Glorious sunny weather to continue after Gosport records hottest day of year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warm and dry weather is expected to continue across the country for the whole of this week after the hottest day of the year so far was recorded in Gosport.

Pictured: People enjoying the sunshine on the beach

Settled conditions will lead to above-average temperatures through the week and weekend, the Met Office said.

It comes after Friday was the hottest day of the year so far, which saw 23C in Gosport and Otterbourne – while England also saw its sunniest March on record.

The Portsmouth area is due to see sunny weather temperatures of 17C on Tuesday, 18C on Wednesday before a drop to 14C on Thursday. The mercury then rises to `19C on Friday and Saturday and 16C on Sunday.

Craig Snell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The sunshine is getting stronger every day. I still think, for many people, if you’re not exposed to that wind, it will still be pleasantly warm during the days.

“There’s hints maybe it turns again a little bit warmer towards the end of the week. It’s probably a little bit too early to say exactly how warm, but I’d say probably at least above average for most.

“Night time [will be] still quite chilly, still be prone to some frost from time to time, but certainly by this time next week [there is] very little change.

“I think most of us [are] still seeing plenty of fine weather to come, and that will possibly continue into the early part of the following week, but then potentially starting to break down there afterwards.”