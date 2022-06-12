The mercury is set to rise in the coming days as hot weather arrives from the continent.

Temperatures of 40C are currently being seen in parts of Europe including in Spain.

Netweather have warned that there is potential to see temperatures reach ‘record-breaking’ highs of 35C or 36C.

Beach revellers gather at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

The Met Office has also said that 30 degree temperatures could be seen.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said there is a ‘lot of sunshine around to help to keep things feeling pretty warm’ in the south of England.

He added: ‘As we move into the end of the week, that’s when we are starting to pick up the signal for the potential for some significant heat to come up from the south.’

He said this was ‘still a fair way off at the moment’, so there is is still some uncertainty.

But Mr Vautrey added ‘there is a signal in that the heat we have currently got over Spain – I believe they are experiencing rather high temperatures at the moment – could edge its way northwards to south-eastern areas of the UK, at least for the end of the week’.

He explained: ‘So at the moment, the model wants to take us up to mid-20s by the middle of the week and then potentially into low 30s for Friday, which would be the warmest conditions we have seen over the course of this year so far.’

The Met Office’s highest recorded temperature for the UK this year was 27.5C at Heathrow in Hillingdon, west London, on May 17.