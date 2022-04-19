Despite it being a bank holiday, the weather has remained warm and glorious in recent days.
But will the sunshine and warm conditions continue over the rest of the week?
Or could temperatures be set to get even hotter?
The Met Office has issued its forecast for the rest of this week.
Here’s what to expect in the coming days across our area:
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C
Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C
Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Fareham
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C
Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 15C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 18C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C
Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy– highs of 18C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C
Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C