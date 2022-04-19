Hampshire weather: Here's how hot it will get in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville this week according to the Met Office

PORTSMOUTH has been basking in the spring sunshine over the weekend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:04 am

Despite it being a bank holiday, the weather has remained warm and glorious in recent days.

But will the sunshine and warm conditions continue over the rest of the week?

Or could temperatures be set to get even hotter?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Busy beach on a sunny day in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Read More

Read More
Nine pictures of people enjoying the sun in Portsmouth and Southsea today

The Met Office has issued its forecast for the rest of this week.

Here’s what to expect in the coming days across our area:

Portsmouth

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Gosport

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

SEE ALSO: 13 atmospheric scenes as Portsmouth wakes up to heavy fog ahead of bank holiday

Fareham

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 15C

Havant

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Waterlooville

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy– highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Met OfficePortsmouthGosportHavantWaterlooville