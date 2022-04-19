Despite it being a bank holiday, the weather has remained warm and glorious in recent days.

But will the sunshine and warm conditions continue over the rest of the week?

Or could temperatures be set to get even hotter?

Busy beach on a sunny day in Southsea. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The Met Office has issued its forecast for the rest of this week.

Here’s what to expect in the coming days across our area:

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 17C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Fareham

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 15C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Friday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C

Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy – highs of 15C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy– highs of 18C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 16C