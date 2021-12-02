A yellow warning was in place until 10am today for ice but it isn’t the end of the cold conditions.

BBC Weather is forecasting sleet and snow for parts of the county.

Snow is being forecast for parts of Hampshire. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Portsmouth is not one of such places where wintry weather is being predicted – although temperatures will be close to freezing overnight.

But further north and west in the county, there could be a few flurries of snow in the early hours of tomorrow.

BBC Weather is forecasting light snow between 2am and 3am in Petersfield and Basingstoke, followed by sleet from 3am to 4am.

Sleet is also being forecast for Winchester, Farnborough, Aldershot from 2am to 4am – with a mixture of rain and snow also forecast for Andover from 1am to 4am.

Flurries of sleet could also be seen in Hedge End from 2am to 3am.

Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville are expected to see some rain showers in the early hours of tomorrow.

