Ice warning issued for parts of Hampshire - here's where

The Met Office has put a yellow alert in place for this morning.

Portsmouth is not included in the warning but other parts of Hampshire are.

The warning covers much of the western part of the county including Southampton and the New Forest, as well as Winchester, Andover and even as far north as Basingstoke.

A frosty start in the Meon Valley in Hampshire on January 19, 2020

The Met Office’s weather alert came into force at midnight and remains in place until 10am.

On its website, the forecaster warns: ‘Icy stretches likely to develop on Thursday morning.

‘Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

‘Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

‘Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.’

There could even be some rain, sleet and snow in some parts according to the weather warning.

Temperatures are expected to get as low as 2C in Portsmouth and won’t reach much higher than 5C – so it will be another cold one.

