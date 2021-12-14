The Mirror claims that forecasters are predicting wind, rain and snow after December 27.

The report says that unseasonably warm weather will continue into next week before things take a turn for the wintry in the days ahead.

Early Met Office forecasts are predicting it will be ‘rather cold’ in the week to December 28.

A 'snowbomb' could be set to hit the country. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

On its website it says: ‘At the start of this period it will be settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud, though cloud may well be thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle at times.

‘In general, cloud amounts will tend to reduce with time, with a corresponding increase in the risk of overnight fog and frost, which may be slow to clear by day in some areas.

‘There will be a slight chance of rain at times in the far north and northwest, with some stronger winds here. Temperatures will generally be near average, and locally mild in the north, but perhaps rather cold at times in the south and feeling chilly where any fog persists.’

The Mirror reports that Netweather.tv states: ‘Confidence is lower for this period but there is a greater chance of colder weather heading in from the east at some point during this period as highest pressure transfers further north, most likely towards Scandinavia.

‘So there is potential for some snowfalls, but not a certainty, as much depends on the specifics of the wind direction and the extent of cold air masses over the near continent.’

