Workers were seen in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, picking up the pieces yesterday.

Storm Barra caused flooding on the common and also in Old Portsmouth – while Eastern Road was also flooded, causing travel disruptions.

The car park near the Bridge Tavern was also flooded, with cars being slightly submerged which can be seen in our photos.

A weather warning remains in place until 6pm today.

Strong winds are not being forecast according to the latest Met Office prediction.

See our gallery of the flooding and damaged caused by Storm Barra in Southsea and Old Portsmouth.

Make sure to click through all the pages below.

Follow all our updates on day two of Storm Barra in our live blog here.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Storm Barra Colas contractors, working on behalf of the city council, clear up on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Storm Barra Colas contractors, working on behalf of the city council, clear up on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-14) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Storm Barra Colas contractors, working on behalf of the city council, clear up on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-13) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Storm Barra Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, is closed after Storm Barra. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 071221-12) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales