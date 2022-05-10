Hampshire weather: Thundery conditions and 'very warm' temperatures predicted in run up to Platinum Jubilee bank holiday by Met Office

PORTSMOUTH and the south could be set for thunderstorms and ‘very warm’ temperatures in the coming weeks.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 1:03 pm

The Met Office has issued a long range forecast for the end of May through to June 7.

Among the conditions expected over the coming weeks is ‘spells of rain or showers for most, some potentially heavy or thundery’.

Lightning above Portsmouth last week. Picture: Ian Gray

Residents are also warned that temperatures will continue to be above average and it could be ‘very warm’

The long range forecast is the first that covers the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, which will run from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Mild conditions look set to continue in Portsmouth throughout the rest of this week.

The Met Office forecast says:

- Today – cloudy – 17C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to sunny – 16C

- Thursday – sunny changing to cloudy – 15C

- Friday – sunny changing to cloudy – 14C

- Saturday – sunny – 14C

- Sunday – sunny – 16C

