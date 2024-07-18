Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High temperatures are set to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire with a warning a new heatwave is on its way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has declared a mini heatwave with parts of the South of England with temperatures set to rocket, with the rain from earlier this week set to be long forgotten.

Temperatures of up to 27 degrees are expected in Portsmouth tomorrow (Friday, July 19) with temperatures possibly hitting up to 30 degrees further inland in Hampshire.

Temperatures are set to cool down over the weekend remaining dry into next week for the start of the school holidays.