Heatwave set to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire with warnings of high temperatures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
High temperatures are set to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire with a warning a new heatwave is on its way.

The Met Office has declared a mini heatwave with parts of the South of England with temperatures set to rocket, with the rain from earlier this week set to be long forgotten.

Temperatures of up to 27 degrees are expected in Portsmouth tomorrow (Friday, July 19) with temperatures possibly hitting up to 30 degrees further inland in Hampshire.

Temperatures are set to cool down over the weekend remaining dry into next week for the start of the school holidays.

Related topics:HeatwavePortsmouthHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice