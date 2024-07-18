Heatwave set to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire with warnings of high temperatures
High temperatures are set to hit Portsmouth and Hampshire with a warning a new heatwave is on its way.
The Met Office has declared a mini heatwave with parts of the South of England with temperatures set to rocket, with the rain from earlier this week set to be long forgotten.
Temperatures of up to 27 degrees are expected in Portsmouth tomorrow (Friday, July 19) with temperatures possibly hitting up to 30 degrees further inland in Hampshire.
Temperatures are set to cool down over the weekend remaining dry into next week for the start of the school holidays.
