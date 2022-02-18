A red weather warning remains in place until 3pm for Portsmouth and Hampshire.

The Met Office has announced that the highest gust ever recorded was clocked at the Needles on the Isle of Wight earlier – with speeds reaching an astronomical 122mph.

Stormy conditions in the Solent. Picture: Alex Shute

It is still provisional and needs to be confirmed, the forecaster has said.

Portsmouth was facing winds of 70mph earlier.

Storm Eunice has caused plenty of disruption with Langstone Bridge set to be closed for hours, cutting off Hayling Island.

A fallen tree blocked Stubbington Avenue in North End, while a lamppost was knocked down near the Coffee Cup in Eastney.

Buses and hovercraft services have been cancelled until the afternoon.