Storm Isha: When will ferocious wind and rain hit Portsmouth? Hour by hour forecast amid weather warning
Blustery winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Isha are set to batter Portsmouth.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning over the city and surrounding area. Power cuts have already struck Hayling Island, with National Highways and rail companies issuing warnings about disruptions on the roads and the trains.
The forecaster said "dangerous" conditions are to be expected due to ferocious winds and intense showers - potentially being a "danger to life". They added: ""Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely. Very strong west or southwesterly winds will develop widely during Sunday evening, persisting overnight and into Monday morning.
"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches, 80 mph is possible at times. Wind will slowly ease through Monday morning." The amber alert will be in place from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow. Below is an hour by hour forecast from The Met Office.
When will the storm hit Portsmouth? Hour by hour forecast
2pm - Cloudy - 11C - 40mph wind speeds
3pm - Cloudy - 11C - 44mph wind speeds
4pm - Overcast - 11C - 43mph wind speeds
5pm - Cloudy - 11C - 42mph wind speeds
6pm - Cloudy - 11C - 46mph wind speeds
7pm - Cloudy - 11C - 49mph wind speeds
8pm - Cloudy - 11C - 52mph wind speeds
9pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 52mph wind speeds
10pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 56mph wind speeds
11pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 57mph wind speeds
12am - Heavy Rain - 11C - 59mph wind speeds
1am - Heavy Rain - 12C - 57mph wind speeds
2am - Light Rain - 12C - 54mph wind speeds
3am - Overcast - 12C - 51mph wind speeds
4am - Partially Cloudy - 11C - 46mph wind speeds
5am - Light Showers - 11C - 43mph wind speeds
6am - Light Showers - 10C - 32mph wind speeds
7am - Partially Cloudy - 10C - 31mph wind speeds
8am - Clear - 9C - 31mph wind speeds
9am - Sunny Intervals - 9C - 32mph wind speeds
10am - Partially Cloudy - 9C - 31mph wind speeds
BBC Weather predicts that strong winds and heavy rain will hit Portsmouth this evening and overnight, with most of the showers clearing by 7am.