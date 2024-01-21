Blustery winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Isha are set to batter Portsmouth.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning over the city and surrounding area. Power cuts have already struck Hayling Island, with National Highways and rail companies issuing warnings about disruptions on the roads and the trains.

The forecaster said "dangerous" conditions are to be expected due to ferocious winds and intense showers - potentially being a "danger to life". They added: ""Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely. Very strong west or southwesterly winds will develop widely during Sunday evening, persisting overnight and into Monday morning.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for Storm Isha, which is due to hit Portsmouth. Pictured is Storm Ciaran hitting Hill Head last year. Picture: Sarah Standing

"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches, 80 mph is possible at times. Wind will slowly ease through Monday morning." The amber alert will be in place from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow. Below is an hour by hour forecast from The Met Office.

When will the storm hit Portsmouth? Hour by hour forecast

2pm - Cloudy - 11C - 40mph wind speeds

3pm - Cloudy - 11C - 44mph wind speeds

4pm - Overcast - 11C - 43mph wind speeds

5pm - Cloudy - 11C - 42mph wind speeds

6pm - Cloudy - 11C - 46mph wind speeds

7pm - Cloudy - 11C - 49mph wind speeds

8pm - Cloudy - 11C - 52mph wind speeds

9pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 52mph wind speeds

10pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 56mph wind speeds

11pm - Heavy Rain - 11C - 57mph wind speeds

12am - Heavy Rain - 11C - 59mph wind speeds

1am - Heavy Rain - 12C - 57mph wind speeds

2am - Light Rain - 12C - 54mph wind speeds

3am - Overcast - 12C - 51mph wind speeds

4am - Partially Cloudy - 11C - 46mph wind speeds

5am - Light Showers - 11C - 43mph wind speeds

6am - Light Showers - 10C - 32mph wind speeds

7am - Partially Cloudy - 10C - 31mph wind speeds

8am - Clear - 9C - 31mph wind speeds

9am - Sunny Intervals - 9C - 32mph wind speeds

10am - Partially Cloudy - 9C - 31mph wind speeds