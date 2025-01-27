WATCH: Thunder and lightning, rain, and hail hit Portsmouth with weather warning still in effect

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:28 BST
With a weather warning in place for heavy rain and wind, Portsmouth was battered by hail and thunder and lightning this afternoon (January 27).

Yellow weather warnings have been in place since this morning for rain and wind across the region. The Met Office advised that thunder and lightning could be on its way and they were not wrong, with Portsmouth and the surrounding areas affected around 1pm.

To add to the onslaught of rain, thunder and lightning, hail also made a loud appearance clattering off windows and windscreens. As quickly as it arrived, it was gone, leaving clear skies in its place.

The yellow warning for rain and wind is still in place until tomorrow morning at 10am with gusts of over 50 miles per hour expected to hit Portsmouth from 6pm tonight until 1am tomorrow.

For up to date information on the latest forecast please visit the Met Office website.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the hail, thunder and lightning arrive in Portsmouth.

