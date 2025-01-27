Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With a weather warning in place for heavy rain and wind, Portsmouth was battered by hail and thunder and lightning this afternoon (January 27).

Yellow weather warnings have been in place since this morning for rain and wind across the region. The Met Office advised that thunder and lightning could be on its way and they were not wrong, with Portsmouth and the surrounding areas affected around 1pm.

To add to the onslaught of rain, thunder and lightning, hail also made a loud appearance clattering off windows and windscreens. As quickly as it arrived, it was gone, leaving clear skies in its place.

For up to date information on the latest forecast please visit the Met Office website.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see the hail, thunder and lightning arrive in Portsmouth.