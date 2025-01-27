WATCH: Thunder and lightning, rain, and hail hit Portsmouth with weather warning still in effect
Yellow weather warnings have been in place since this morning for rain and wind across the region. The Met Office advised that thunder and lightning could be on its way and they were not wrong, with Portsmouth and the surrounding areas affected around 1pm.
To add to the onslaught of rain, thunder and lightning, hail also made a loud appearance clattering off windows and windscreens. As quickly as it arrived, it was gone, leaving clear skies in its place.
The yellow warning for rain and wind is still in place until tomorrow morning at 10am with gusts of over 50 miles per hour expected to hit Portsmouth from 6pm tonight until 1am tomorrow.
For up to date information on the latest forecast please visit the Met Office website.
