Portsmouth weather: Met Office yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds to affect Hampshire
The Met Office have issued a further yellow weather warning for heavy rain which came into affect this morning (January 17) at 8am. The warning covers all of Hampshire with thunderstorms, lightning, and hail also a possibility until 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “ The strong winds will drive in a succession of showers, some of them heavy, through Monday and Monday night, before slowly easing during Tuesday morning. With the ground so wet, these are likely to produce or sustain some flooding impacts, primarily affecting road travel.
“Additional hazards could include further lightning strikes, and hail making road conditions dangerous.”
The latest weather warning coincides with a yellow warning for wind which is set to last until 6am tomorrow. There is forecasted to be gusts of up to 55 miles per hour in Portsmouth today.
The Met Office has advised to expect the following disruptions during the inclement weather:
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Some interruption to power supplies and other services may occur
- Bus and train services may be affected by longer journey times
