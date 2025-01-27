Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The stormy conditions are set to continue in Portsmouth and Hampshire with a further weather warning issued for today and tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office have issued a further yellow weather warning for heavy rain which came into affect this morning (January 17) at 8am. The warning covers all of Hampshire with thunderstorms, lightning, and hail also a possibility until 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “ The strong winds will drive in a succession of showers, some of them heavy, through Monday and Monday night, before slowly easing during Tuesday morning. With the ground so wet, these are likely to produce or sustain some flooding impacts, primarily affecting road travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Additional hazards could include further lightning strikes, and hail making road conditions dangerous.”

The latest weather warning coincides with a yellow warning for wind which is set to last until 6am tomorrow. There is forecasted to be gusts of up to 55 miles per hour in Portsmouth today.

The Met Office has advised to expect the following disruptions during the inclement weather:

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services may occur

Bus and train services may be affected by longer journey times