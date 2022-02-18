The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Portsmouth and the rest of Hampshire, which came into force at 5am today.

It remains in place until 9pm.

Forecasters fear that there is a ‘danger to life’ and potential for power cuts, travel disruption and damage to properties.

SOUTHSEA, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Birds take off from Southsea pier on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Met Office warns: ‘Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.’

But what can you expect throughout the rest of today?

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for across our region in the coming hours:

Portsmouth

- 5am – Heavy rain – winds of 46mph

- 6am - Heavy rain – winds of 48mph

- 7am – Heavy rain – winds of 45mph

- 8am – Light rain – winds of 47mph

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 56 mph

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 64mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 67 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 63mph

- 1pm – Sunny – winds of 54 mph

- 2pm – sunny intervals – winds of 50mph

- 3pm – Sunny – winds of 49mph

Gosport

- 5am – Heavy rain – winds of 47mph

- 6am - Heavy rain – winds of 49mph

- 7am – Heavy rain – winds of 47mph

- 8am – Overcast – winds of 49mph

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 57 mph

- 10am – cloudy – winds of 65 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 68 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 66 mph

- 1pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 57 mph

- 2pm – sunny intervals – winds of 54 mph

- 3pm – Sunny – winds of 52 mph

Fareham

- 5am – Heavy rain – winds of 46mph

- 6am - Heavy rain – winds of 49mph

- 7am – Heavy rain – winds of 47mph

- 8am – Overcast – winds of 52mph

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 59 mph

- 10am – sunny intervals – winds of 66 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 65 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 63 mph

- 1pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 56 mph

- 2pm – sunny intervals – winds of 52 mph

- 3pm – Sunny – winds of 49 mph

Havant

- 5am – Heavy rain – winds of 44mph

- 6am - Heavy rain – winds of 48mph

- 7am – Heavy rain – winds of 45mph

- 8am – Light rain – winds of 48 mph

- 9am – Overcast – winds of 54 mph

- 10am – cloudy– winds of 61 mph

- 11am – cloudy – winds of 67 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 64 mph

- 1pm – Sunny intervals – winds of 56 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 53 mph

- 3pm – Sunny – winds of 51 mph

Waterlooville

- 5am – Heavy rain – winds of 43 mph

- 6am - Heavy rain – winds of 46 mph

- 7am – Heavy rain – winds of 43 mph

- 8am – Light rain – winds of 48 mph

- 9am – cloudy – winds of 54 mph

- 10am – cloudy– winds of 62 mph

- 11am – overcast – winds of 64 mph

- Noon – overcast – winds of 60 mph

- 1pm – Sunny – winds of 53 mph

- 2pm – sunny – winds of 51 mph

- 3pm – Sunny – winds of 48 mph

