Live updates as Storm Barra bring flooding to Langstone, Titchield, Fareham and Emsworth as yellow weather warning in place for Portsmouth
STORM Bara has brought flooding to parts of the Portsmouth area.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow for the city and the surrounding areas.
A warning for strong winds came into force at 9am and remains in place until 11.59pm.
The second weather alert, also for gales, then comes into place at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.
Flood warnings have also now been issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area.
Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts are in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.
The afternoon tide is expected to be ‘higher than usual’ due to unsettled weather with strong South Easterly Force 7 winds.
Wallington in Fareham has seen flooding – watch our live video from the scene here.
Tichfield has also seen high tides and there are reports of flooding at Langstone Harbour.
On its website the Met Office warns: ‘High winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday causing travel disruption in some areas.
‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible.
‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’
And then for Wednesday, the forecaster adds: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’
Follow all the updates in our live blog at the bottom of this article.
Storm Barra live updates as flood warnings issued for Portsmouth
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 14:35
- Yellow weather warning in force
- Red flood warnings have been issued
- 50mph plus winds expected
Dramatic video shows scale of flooding in Langstone
Flooding in Eastern Road
Disruption on A27
Reports of flooding down at The Camber
We have had reports of flooding at The Camber in Portsmouth this afternoon, more to follow.
This was the scene in Titchfield earlier
Flooding in Fareham
SWR urges people to check before they travel
Storm Barra not expected to be as bad as Arwen
The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as Arwen, its predecessor, but that disruption to the travel network is likely, with snow and heavy rain in some areas until Wednesday.
Elsewhere, some short-term loss of power is possible due to the wind.
There is also “a small chance” that larger-than-usual waves in coastal areas could present a risk of injury or potentially a threat to life if wild winds whip street furniture and beach material into the air.