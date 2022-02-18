An amber 'danger to life’ warning is in place from 5am until 9pm.

The Met Office has warned that it ‘may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds’.

Forecasters fear that the storm could cause potential power cuts and damage to properties, as well as travel disruptions.

A jogger is seen on the promenade on Southsea beach on February 16, 2022 in Southsea, England. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life.

‘Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

‘Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

‘There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

‘Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, and flooding of some coastal properties seems likely.

‘It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees.’

The Met Office adds: ‘Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.

‘Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening.’

We will bring you all the latest storm updates throughout the day in our live blog below.

