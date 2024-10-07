Portsmouth weather: Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:05 GMT
A weather warning has been issued for much of the south with heavy rain and thunder expected.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south east with coastal regions set to be most affected.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south east with coastal regions set to be most affected. | Met Office

The Met Office issued the yellow weather warning for much of the south, including Portsmouth and Hampshire, between 4pm and midnight on Monday, October 7. The south coast is expected to feel the brunt of it with strong gusts of wind and hail possible.

A Met office spokesperson said: “Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move northwards across southern parts of England and Wales later Monday, clearing northwards overnight.

“Some places will see 20-30 mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40 mm. Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms.”

The weather is expected to cause disruption to travel. The Met Office recommends people to check road conditions before driving, as well as bus and train timetables before travelling.

Related topics:Met OfficeHampshire

