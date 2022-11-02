After Storm Claudio saw torrential downpours, high winds and brief spells thunder and lightning yesterday, the Met Office is predicting Thursday to see more bad weather. The warning runs from midnight to 3pm.

It says: ‘Heavy rain will affect southeastern parts of England during Thursday morning, clearing eastwards early afternoon. (Some) 20mm to 30mm of rain is expected fairly widely, with 40mm in a few places near English Channel coasts. The ground is fairly wet, and recent fallen leaves may reduce drainage of surface water in some locations.’

More heavy rain is forecast for Portsmouth on Thursday after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning

The Met Office says spray and flooding on roads will probably lengthen journey times, and that bus and trains are likely to be affected. Some flooding is possible.