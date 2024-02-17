The forecaster initially put out a yellow alert across the city, Hampshire, and England, yesterday . This has now been scaled down to cover the south of the country.

"Whilst rain is still expected across all of England and Wales later Saturday into early Sunday, the warning has been cancelled for much of north Wales and northern and western England as impacts are now less likely. The warning end time has also been brought forward."

The warning is in place over Portsmouth from 3pm this afternoon until 9am tomorrow morning. Public transport services, including buses and trains, may be affected and journeys on the roads might be longer, the Met Office said. Spray and flooding on the roads is likely, they added, with power cuts and flooding of some homes and businesses being possible. BBC Weather said it will turn wet overnight as a band of rain sweeps through from the west along with strengthening winds.