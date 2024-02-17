Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast with "heavy" rain due to hit city as Met Office warning updated
The forecaster initially put out a yellow alert across the city, Hampshire, and England, yesterday. This has now been scaled down to cover the south of the country.
"Whilst rain is still expected across all of England and Wales later Saturday into early Sunday, the warning has been cancelled for much of north Wales and northern and western England as impacts are now less likely. The warning end time has also been brought forward."
The warning is in place over Portsmouth from 3pm this afternoon until 9am tomorrow morning. Public transport services, including buses and trains, may be affected and journeys on the roads might be longer, the Met Office said. Spray and flooding on the roads is likely, they added, with power cuts and flooding of some homes and businesses being possible. BBC Weather said it will turn wet overnight as a band of rain sweeps through from the west along with strengthening winds.
Hour by hour Met Office forecast for Portsmouth
1pm - cloudy - 11C
2pm - cloudy - 12C
3pm - cloudy - 11C
4pm - overcast - 11C
5pm - overcast - 11C
6pm - overcast - 11C
7pm - light rain - 11C
8pm - heavy rain - 11C
9pm - heavy rain - 11C
10pm - heavy rain - 11C
11pm - heavy rain - 11C
12pm - heavy rain - 11C
1am - heavy rain - 11C
2am - heavy rain - 11C
3am - heavy rain - 11C
4am - heavy rain - 11C
5am - heavy rain - 11C
6am - heavy rain - 11C
7am - heavy rain - 11C
8am - light rain - 11C
9am - light rain - 11C
10am - light rain - 12C
11am - cloudy - 12C
12pm - cloudy - 12C