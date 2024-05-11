Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after the rare phenomenon was spotted across the country overnight.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”. Portsmouth and Hampshire residents took to their back gardens, the beaches and hill tops to get the best view of the Northern Lights. Some footage even captured shooting stars.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, over Basingstoke. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Will the Northern Lights return to the south of England?

Mr Snell said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”

Despite this, the Met Office space account predicts the phenomenon could drift downwards. The Daily Telegraph reports the geomagnetic disturbance is expected to be so significant it could spread south enough to be visible across the entire UK. People are advised to go somewhere dark, with low levels of light pollution, and a clear sky.

Met Office Space reports on X: “With plenty of clear skies in the forecast, there is a good chance of seeing the Aurora across the northern half of the UK, and perhaps further south with long exposure photography. However, as the nights are shorter, the duration of any sightings may be limited.”