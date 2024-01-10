Portsmouth cold weather set to continue as Met Office issues long range forecast - "wintry hazards" expected
The region has seen a smattering of snow this week – and more is expected to fall across the country this weekend and beyond. Temperatures are due to fall to 0°C tonight and will do so again on Monday, January 15.
Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week. Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”
According to the forecaster, "the intensity, location or impacts of any snow next week” is as yet uncertain, with more details due to be released in coming days – though “weather hazards” are expected.
The UK Health Security Agency has put a yellow “cold-health alert” in place for much of the country – including Hampshire – with impacts of the change including an “observed increase in mortalilty across the population”. Those over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions are most at risk.The turn to colder weather comes after widespread disruption in the wake of Storm Henk, with flooding seen across the region after days of heavy rainfall on water-logged ground.
You can find the latest weather information and advice on the Met Office website or by following forecasts released by BBC Weather.