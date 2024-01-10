Portsmouth’s weather is set to remain cold for the foreseeable future – with “wintry hazards” expected next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The region has seen a smattering of snow this week – and more is expected to fall across the country this weekend and beyond. Temperatures are due to fall to 0°C tonight and will do so again on Monday, January 15.

Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week. Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”

NOW READ: Snow falls across Hampshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Snow has fallen across Hampshire this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the forecaster, "the intensity, location or impacts of any snow next week” is as yet uncertain, with more details due to be released in coming days – though “weather hazards” are expected.

The UK Health Security Agency has put a yellow “cold-health alert” in place for much of the country – including Hampshire – with impacts of the change including an “observed increase in mortalilty across the population”. Those over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions are most at risk.The turn to colder weather comes after widespread disruption in the wake of Storm Henk, with flooding seen across the region after days of heavy rainfall on water-logged ground.