Portsmouth fireworks on Southsea Common - will it rain?

Families flocking to this evening’s fireworks display on Southsea Common will be able to leave their umbrellas at home this year with a dry night forecast by the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site ‘opens’ at 4pm this evening with stalls and entertainment ahead of the fireworks display itself which is due to start at 7pm and last for around 20 minutes. The free fireworks event, organised by Portsmouth City Council, is due to finish at 8pm.

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-48)

Unlike last year, when high winds and rain saw those who attended the event need to wrap up, this evening’s display should not be adversely impacted by the weather with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 12 degrees with only a five per cent chance of rain and mild winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As previously reported by The News, there will only be one display in the city this year. A second display at Alexandra Park, which ultimately not did not ahead because of the weather last year, has not been planned after complaints from nearby residents.

However the city council has said it will look again at what capacity the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham now has to host a fireworks event after the traditional display was ditched as a result of the new football hub being built.