Portsmouth fireworks on Southsea Common - will it rain?
The site ‘opens’ at 4pm this evening with stalls and entertainment ahead of the fireworks display itself which is due to start at 7pm and last for around 20 minutes. The free fireworks event, organised by Portsmouth City Council, is due to finish at 8pm.
Unlike last year, when high winds and rain saw those who attended the event need to wrap up, this evening’s display should not be adversely impacted by the weather with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 12 degrees with only a five per cent chance of rain and mild winds.
As previously reported by The News, there will only be one display in the city this year. A second display at Alexandra Park, which ultimately not did not ahead because of the weather last year, has not been planned after complaints from nearby residents.
However the city council has said it will look again at what capacity the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham now has to host a fireworks event after the traditional display was ditched as a result of the new football hub being built.