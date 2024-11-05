Portsmouth fireworks on Southsea Common - will it rain?

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:36 BST
Families flocking to this evening’s fireworks display on Southsea Common will be able to leave their umbrellas at home this year with a dry night forecast by the Met Office.

The site ‘opens’ at 4pm this evening with stalls and entertainment ahead of the fireworks display itself which is due to start at 7pm and last for around 20 minutes. The free fireworks event, organised by Portsmouth City Council, is due to finish at 8pm.

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-48)placeholder image
Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common last year Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-48)

Unlike last year, when high winds and rain saw those who attended the event need to wrap up, this evening’s display should not be adversely impacted by the weather with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of 12 degrees with only a five per cent chance of rain and mild winds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported by The News, there will only be one display in the city this year. A second display at Alexandra Park, which ultimately not did not ahead because of the weather last year, has not been planned after complaints from nearby residents.

However the city council has said it will look again at what capacity the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham now has to host a fireworks event after the traditional display was ditched as a result of the new football hub being built.

Related topics:PortsmouthSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice