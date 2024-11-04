Portsmouth’s free fireworks spectacular is taking place this evening (Tuesday) - and the whole of the city is invited!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portsmouth City Council-organised annual firework display will take place at Southsea Common to mark Guy Fawkes Night on November 5 with stalls and entertainment on site.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council said: "The annual firework display is a much-loved tradition in Portsmouth. As always, we'll have the fireworks, great entertainment, live music, and a good choice of food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy."

Portsmouth City Council's firework display on Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 011123-48)

Here are all the key details you need

When and where will the event take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fireworks event will take place on on Tuesday, November 5. The site opens at 4pm, with stalls and entertainment for the whole family. There will be a variety of hot food and refreshments available on site, including food such as burgers, loaded fries, hog roast, gyros, sweets, hot drinks, and toasted marshmallow pits. The event is expected to finish at 8pm.

What time are the fireworks?

A spectacular fireworks display will take place from about 7pm-7.20pm

Will there be a bonfire?

The event, like last year, will not feature a bonfire. However there will be marshmallow pits which families will be able to use.

What other facilities will there be?

Facilities will be onsite including toilets, first aid, visitor information point and a separate welfare tent including a lost child point, lost and found, ear defenders, and seating space for anyone feeling overwhelmed.

How is it best to get there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking or public transport will be your best bet if you can. Don't forget the Esplanade in front of Southsea Common is now closed for the sea defence works which will have a knock-on effect on parking - though of course the pay and display carparks in Southsea will be available.

Will there be a fireworks event in the north of the city at Cosham?

Not this year. The city council scrapped the first ever ‘north’ event in Alexandra Park (which was cancelled last year as a result of high winds) following complaints from residents. It was to be one of two locations in a trial last year after the construction of the new football hub at the King George V Playing fields meant that site was too small to host the event in its long-standing form.

However, the city council has said following the opening of the new football hub it is now reviewing the viability of using the Cosham site again in the future. So watch this space!