Portsmouth Weather: 11 fabulous pictures as people lap up sensational weather

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 13:41 BST

There have been marvellous scenes in the city over the last few days as people make the most of the wonderful weather.

The seafront has been brimming with people as they soak up the sensational weather following a ‘mini heatwave’.

Temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days with the Met Office confirming it will be ‘very warm’ this afternoon.

The Met Office said: “It will be another fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

“Becoming widely very warm by the afternoon, although it will remain cooler near the coast where sea breezes are likely to develop.

“Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

1. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Pictured is: (l-r) Evelyn (3) and Penelope Sargent (1) from Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

2. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Pictured is: (l-r) Evelyn (3) and Penelope Sargent (1) from Fareham. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

3. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435)

4. Glorious Portsmouth Weather

The people of Portsmouth are enjoying the sunshine as a mini heatwave hits. Picture: Sarah Standing (290425-5435) | Sarah Standing

