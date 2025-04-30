The seafront has been brimming with people as they soak up the sensational weather following a ‘mini heatwave’.
Temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days with the Met Office confirming it will be ‘very warm’ this afternoon.
The Met Office said: “It will be another fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine and light winds.
“Becoming widely very warm by the afternoon, although it will remain cooler near the coast where sea breezes are likely to develop.
“Maximum temperature 28 °C.”
