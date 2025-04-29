Temperatures set to soar as 'mini heatwave' hits city over next few days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 27 degrees over the next few days as a mini heatwave hits the city.

The Met Office said that Wednesday will be “another dry and sunny day with light winds. Feeling very warm, although cooler towards the coast. Maximum temperature 27 °C.”

It is also due to be ‘very warm Thursday with prolonged sunshine’ with ‘temperatures trending downwards from Friday with isolated showers possible Friday with more cloud then earlier in the week’.

Dr Tim Caroe, primary care transformation for NHS England South East Region said: “We’ve been forecast some very hot weather over the next few days and would like people to not only enjoy the sun, but also be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“We advise people to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.”