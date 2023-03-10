The forecaster has predicted cloudy and overcast skies throughout Saturday. Temperatures in the morning will see highs of 5C by 11am, but may feel as cold as 1C.

Cold temperatures are forecast for Portsmouth over the weekend. Pictured: Butser Hill at sunrise by Vicky Stovell.in 2022.

Gusty winds are set to reach 22mph, making conditions feel chillier than the set temperatures. Grey and overcast skies will set in over the city throughout the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 6C.

This is due to rise up to 7C by 8pm, but may feel as cold as 3C. A foggy patch is due to set in at 9pm which may make conditions difficult for hovercrafts and ferries in and out of the Isle of Wight.

Sunday is predicted to be much warmer, with peak temperatures reaching 10C by midday, according to the Met Office. Due to high wind speeds, it may feel as low as 7C.

Gusty winds will reach higher speeds on Sunday, peaking at 31mph during the day at 12pm. Grey and cloudy skies are predicted for most of the day, but this may change in the evening.