Portsmouth weather: Chilly temperatures forecast over the weekend, how cold will it get and how long will it last?
Bitterly cold temperatures are due to set in over Portsmouth this weekend.
Swathes of wintry weather have swept across the UK this week. Swanmore and Waterlooville saw pockets of snow on Tuesday, as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.
The forecaster has predicted cloudy and overcast skies throughout Saturday. Temperatures in the morning will see highs of 5C by 11am, but may feel as cold as 1C.
NOW READ: Snow falls across Hampshire
Gusty winds are set to reach 22mph, making conditions feel chillier than the set temperatures. Grey and overcast skies will set in over the city throughout the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 6C.
This is due to rise up to 7C by 8pm, but may feel as cold as 3C. A foggy patch is due to set in at 9pm which may make conditions difficult for hovercrafts and ferries in and out of the Isle of Wight.
Sunday is predicted to be much warmer, with peak temperatures reaching 10C by midday, according to the Met Office. Due to high wind speeds, it may feel as low as 7C.
Gusty winds will reach higher speeds on Sunday, peaking at 31mph during the day at 12pm. Grey and cloudy skies are predicted for most of the day, but this may change in the evening.
There is a strong chance of heavy showers by 6pm, with stronger rain forecast for around 9pm and into Monday morning. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 11C at that time, but wind speeds will predicted to go up to 38mph around 9pm, and reach 46mph by 6am on Monday morning.