The Met Office alert comes into force at midday and remains in place until 10pm.
It has been issued for Romsey, Andover and parts of the New Forest as well as Salisbury in Wiltshire.
A warning is not currently in place for Portsmouth or the surrounding areas.
However, the Met Office says there is a 50 per cent chance of thunder showers between 3pm and 4pm in the city.
On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Thunderstorms developing leading to disruption in a few places.
‘Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
‘Delays to train services. Some short term loss of power and other services.
‘Some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.
‘Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.’
The Met Office continues: ‘Heavy showers will develop through the morning with isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
‘These will bring the potential for lightning, hail and heavy rain, with a few places seeing 10-20 mm of rain within an hour and a small chance of 40 mm in 2-3 hours.’