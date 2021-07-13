Portsmouth weather forecast: Temperatures set soar this week with highs of 27C - latest Met Office forecast for Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville
Portsmouth is finally set to bask in warm weather and sunshine once again.
A weather warning for heavy rain was in place on Monday to start the week.
But things are starting to look up, with the weather taking a summery turn in the coming days.
Temperatures are set to hit highs of 25C by the end of the week in Portsmouth according to the latest Met Office forecast.
Read More
The summery weather will also be seen around the area in Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.
Here is what to expect in the coming days:
Portsmouth
- Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy – highs of 23C
- Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 25C
- Thursday – Sunny changing to overcast – highs of 23C
- Friday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Saturday – Sunny – highs of 25C
- Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Gosport
- Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy – highs of 23C
- Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 25C
- Thursday – Sunny changing to overcast – highs of 23C
- Friday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Saturday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Sunday – Sunny – highs of 24C
Fareham
- Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs of 22C
- Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 25C
- Thursday – Sunny changing to overcast – highs of 23C
- Friday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Saturday – Sunny – highs of 25C
- Sunday – Sunny – highs of 26C
Havant
- Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs of 22C
- Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 25C
- Thursday – Sunny changing to overcast – highs of 23C
- Friday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Saturday – Sunny – highs of 25C
- Sunday – Sunny – highs of 25C
Waterlooville
- Tuesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers – highs of 22C
- Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy – highs of 24C
- Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy– highs of 23C
- Friday – Sunny – highs of 24C
- Saturday – Sunny – highs of 25C
- Sunday – Sunny – highs of 27C