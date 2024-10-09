Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stormy conditions hit the Portsmouth area last night with reports of a “tornado” hitting Hayling Island and Emsworth being investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain was in place by the Met Office for most of yesterday. Intense showers disrupted travel on the roads, and high wind speeds were reported in some areas.

Torro, the UK's Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, called for residents in Hayling Island and Emsworth to get in touch with them after people took to social media to say they were hit by a “tornado”. “We are seeing reports of wind damage in Hayling Island and Emsworth from this evening,” Torro said yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would be very interested in any further information. Please be patient if it takes some time for us to respond -TORRO are a volunteer group. Every report will be read and noted.” The organisation can be contacted through its severe weather report page.

According to the Met Office, today is expected to be much calmer and wind speeds are predicted to fall to normal levels. There is a small chance of showers at some stage, but sunny intervals have been forecast for Portsmouth.

Hour by hour forecast

8am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds - 14C

9am - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 16mph winds - 14C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 14mph winds - 14C

11am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 12mph winds - 15C

12pm - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 13mph winds - 16C

1pm - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 14mph winds - 16C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 15mph winds - 16C

3pm - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 17mph winds - 17C

4pm - sunny intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds - 16C

5pm - sunny intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19mph winds - 16C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19mph winds - 15C

7pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 20mph winds - 15C

8pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 22mph winds - 14C

9pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 22mph winds - 14C

10pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 23mph winds - 14C

11pm - overcast - 10 per cent chance of rain - 24mph winds - 13C