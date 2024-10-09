When will the rain stop? Hour by hour forecast after tornado investigation in Hayling Island and Emsworth
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain was in place by the Met Office for most of yesterday. Intense showers disrupted travel on the roads, and high wind speeds were reported in some areas.
Torro, the UK's Tornado and Storm Research Organisation, called for residents in Hayling Island and Emsworth to get in touch with them after people took to social media to say they were hit by a “tornado”. “We are seeing reports of wind damage in Hayling Island and Emsworth from this evening,” Torro said yesterday.
“We would be very interested in any further information. Please be patient if it takes some time for us to respond -TORRO are a volunteer group. Every report will be read and noted.” The organisation can be contacted through its severe weather report page.
According to the Met Office, today is expected to be much calmer and wind speeds are predicted to fall to normal levels. There is a small chance of showers at some stage, but sunny intervals have been forecast for Portsmouth.
Hour by hour forecast
8am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds - 14C
9am - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 16mph winds - 14C
10am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 14mph winds - 14C
11am - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 12mph winds - 15C
12pm - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 13mph winds - 16C
1pm - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 14mph winds - 16C
2pm - sunny intervals - 30 per cent chance of rain - 15mph winds - 16C
3pm - sunny intervals - 20 per cent chance of rain - 17mph winds - 17C
4pm - sunny intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 18mph winds - 16C
5pm - sunny intervals - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19mph winds - 16C
6pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 19mph winds - 15C
7pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 20mph winds - 15C
8pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 22mph winds - 14C
9pm - partly cloudy - less than 5 per cent chance of rain - 22mph winds - 14C
10pm - partly cloudy - 10 per cent chance of rain - 23mph winds - 14C
11pm - overcast - 10 per cent chance of rain - 24mph winds - 13C
