Portsmouth Weather: Is it going to rain today? Hour by hour forecast as Hampshire hit by flooding
Multiple areas of the county experienced flooding due to heavy downpours yesterday. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain at the time. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on social media that they received numerous calls regarding flooding and issues on the road networks.
A gully sucker was called to the M27 westbound between junction 5 and junction 7 due to heavy flooding, with two out of the four lanes being shut. The A32 in Wickham Road was also affected.
Storm Henk brought some heavy showers but primarily strong winds earlier this week, with gusts exceeding 70mph in some places. Damage was caused to several buildings including a flat block in London Road, Hilsea. The Met Office has issued an up to date forecast for today.
Is it going to rain today? Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth
8am – 6C – 10 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
9am – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
10am – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals
11am – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
12pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
1pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
2pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
3pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals
4pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals
5pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Partly Cloudy
6pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Partly Cloudy
7pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
8pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
9pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
10pm – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy
11pm – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy