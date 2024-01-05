News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth Weather: Is it going to rain today? Hour by hour forecast as Hampshire hit by flooding

Torrential rain has battered Portsmouth and Hampshire throughout the week following several weather warnings.
By Freddie Webb
Published 5th Jan 2024, 07:38 GMT
Multiple areas of the county experienced flooding due to heavy downpours yesterday. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain at the time. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary reported on social media that they received numerous calls regarding flooding and issues on the road networks.

A gully sucker was called to the M27 westbound between junction 5 and junction 7 due to heavy flooding, with two out of the four lanes being shut. The A32 in Wickham Road was also affected.

NOW READ: M27 hit by flooding

A family struggling against the wind in Southsea Common during Storm Henk. Picture: Habibur Rahman.A family struggling against the wind in Southsea Common during Storm Henk. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
A family struggling against the wind in Southsea Common during Storm Henk. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Storm Henk brought some heavy showers but primarily strong winds earlier this week, with gusts exceeding 70mph in some places. Damage was caused to several buildings including a flat block in London Road, Hilsea. The Met Office has issued an up to date forecast for today.

Is it going to rain today? Hour by hour forecast for Portsmouth

8am – 6C – 10 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

9am – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

10am – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals

11am – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

12pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

1pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

2pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

3pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals

4pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Sunny Intervals

5pm – 8C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Partly Cloudy

6pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Partly Cloudy

7pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

8pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

9pm – 7C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

10pm – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

11pm – 6C – Less than 5 per cent chance of rain – Cloudy

