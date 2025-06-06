Portsmouth weather thunderstorm warning: Met Office map shows heavy rain is forecast as warning issued

By Jessica Martin
Published 6th Jun 2025, 13:01 BST

Watch a Met office map showing the times and places heavy rain is expected to hit the UK, as the forecaster issues a thunderstorm warning.

A Met Office weather map shows how rain and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the UK on June 7.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the East Midlands (Leicestershire and Northamptonshire), the East of England, London and South East England, South West England, Wales and the West Midlands from 9am to 6pm on June 7.

The warning reads: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus, probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, delays to train services are possible and some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

Met Office map shows when heavy rain is forecast to hit Portsmouth - 14:15 on June 7.Met Office map shows when heavy rain is forecast to hit Portsmouth - 14:15 on June 7.
Met Office map shows when heavy rain is forecast to hit Portsmouth - 14:15 on June 7. | Met Office

“Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.

“10-15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30-40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

London and South East England weather forecast

June 6 day

Patchy rain quickly turning to scattered showers. During the afternoon, showers easing and sunny spells developing. Breezy winds, freshening in and around showers and strong on southern coasts. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

June 6 evening

Dry to start with some lengthy spells of evening sunshine. Overnight, becoming cloudier with spells of rain moving in around midnight and progressing slowly northeast. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

June 7

Rain and showers becoming widespread, probably heavy and thundery with the risk of hail. Light winds to start strengthening through the day to become strong by the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

June 8 to June 10

Mostly dry Sunday and Monday with some sunny spells but also blustery, heavy showers possible. Mostly dry Tuesday, sunny spells and perhaps the odd shower by afternoon.

