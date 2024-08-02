Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite the forecast thunderstorms, Portsmouth experienced a hot and dry day yesterday but rain may not be too far around the corner.

There was a yellow weather warning in place for much of yesterday (August 1) in Portsmouth with thunderstorms forecast that did not materialise. However, heavy rain was experienced in northern parts of Hampshire with flash floods in Winchester causing havoc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office is forecasting that tomorrow (August 3) will be a cloudy overcast day with the chance of rain. The temperatures are set reach highs of 22 degrees with 40 to 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the hours of 9am to 5pm.

If correct it would bring to an end a sweltering run of weather that the city has experienced this week.