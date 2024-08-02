Portsmouth Weather: Thunderstorms fail to materialise but when can we expect rain as heatwave continues
There was a yellow weather warning in place for much of yesterday (August 1) in Portsmouth with thunderstorms forecast that did not materialise. However, heavy rain was experienced in northern parts of Hampshire with flash floods in Winchester causing havoc.
It is set to be another warm day in Portsmouth with highs of 26 degrees and clear sunny skies. There is some potentially good news for those hoping for some respite from the heat and wishing for rain to help give their plants a soaking.
The Met Office is forecasting that tomorrow (August 3) will be a cloudy overcast day with the chance of rain. The temperatures are set reach highs of 22 degrees with 40 to 50 per cent chance of rain throughout the hours of 9am to 5pm.
If correct it would bring to an end a sweltering run of weather that the city has experienced this week.
